Kalinga records P132-M initial typhoon damages

By Larry Lopez

Published on November 17, 2020

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Nov. 17 (PIA) -- Typhoon Ulysses’ left an initial estimated damages of P132 million in infrastructures and crops in the province over the weekend.

Provincial Information Officer Dionisia Mercado reported that damages to government infrastructures amounted to P111M while crops and livestock were estimated at P21.29M.

TY Ulysses also affected 209 families or 1,149 individuals and partially damaged 75 houses. The province’s disaster response teams had evacuated 125 families or 410 individuals.

The province also experienced power outage last November 13- 16 due to affected transmission lines in Cagayan, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines reported.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ferdinand B. Tubban called on various sectors to raise donations and relief goods for the flood-devastated neighboring province of Cagayan.

The Kalinga provincial government has initially transported 1000 foodpacks from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to Cagayan. (JDP/LL-PIA CAR, Kalinga)