Kalinga gets P30-M TUPAD livelihood aid

By Larry T. Lopez

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Oct. 25 (PIA) --The province has received P30.032 million livelihood aid under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE-Kalinga Head Avelina Manganip said the financial assistance would provide temporary employment to 9,385 beneficiaries affected by typhoons Ompong and Rosita.

The assistance is distributed among the municipalities with Rizal and Tanudan with P3.2M and 1,000 recipients each; Pasil and Balbalan each with P2.56M and 800 beneficiaries; Tinglayan with P2.1M for 685 recipients; Kalinga LGU with P5.4M for 1,700 beneficiaries and Tabuk City with P10.8M for 3,400 recipients.

In the province, beneficiaries get 10-day emergency work at a rate based on prevailing minimum daily wage of P320/day plus personal accident insurance. Work includes beautification, clean-up, and other community services.

Recipient- LGUs were asked to submit program proposals and extent of typhoon damage that served as basis of the assistance. (JDP/LL-PIA CAR, Kalinga)