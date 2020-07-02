Kalinga farmers affected by ‘Ompong' receive chicks, cattle

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, June 30(PIA) - - The Office of the Provincial Veterinary (OPVet) has distributed the second tranche of typhoon Ompong assistance to the seven municipalities and this city composed of 7,472 heads of day-old chicks.

Veterinarian Angeline Tanding of OPVet said free range breed of chicken or popularly known as “sasso” were distributed to farmer-beneficiaries affected by typhoon Ompong. They also received one kilogram of feeds for every head of chick, an electrolyte and medicines.

Of the total chicks distributed, Tanudan local government unit received 6,672 heads with addition from previous separate requests of the LGU.

This in line with the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) food security program through chicken production, Tanding said.

Tandang said the province is not sufficient yet on chicken so they want the communities to engage on free range chicken production.

Meanwhile. 27 farmers who have lost farm animals during typhoon Ompong also received assistance from DA.

Tanding said two cows, one carabao and one goat were given to four farmers in Rizal; two cows and one carabao to Pinukpuk; two cows and four carabaos to Balbalan; one cow and two carabaos to Lubuagan; four carabaos to Pasil; four carabaos and one cow to Tanudan, and two cows to Tinglayan for two farmers. Pellet feeds were also given for each animal. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga)