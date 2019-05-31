31 May 2019

Kalinga DENR forms task group to mitigate effects of El Nino

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 30 May 2019

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, May 30 (PIA) - - A task group chaired by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) was created to work on the reduction of fire incidents and effects of El Nino phenomenon in the province.

.The task group is composed of the Provincial DENR Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Office for Agricultural Services, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Department of Education, Provincial Tourism Office, Office on Health Services, Philippine Information Agency, 503rd Infantry Brigade, Kalinga Police Provincial Office, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office, and the Provincial Legal Office.

A memorandum of understanding was forged defining the functions of each member-agency.

During their organizational meeting, DENR presented an action plan of stakeholders of which among the responsibilities of the task group include the integration of disaster risk reduction management (DRRM) initiatives and measures to counter the impacts of El Nino phenomenon and reduce the incidence of fire incidents.

Aside from effects of El Nino on humans, animals and agriculture, DENR reported heavy damages on special tree plantation projects in Kalinga caused by forest fires during the first quarter months of this year. Around 425 hectares of reforestation projects were burned with total damage cost of P8 million. These plantation projects implemented since 2011 have full grown trees.

PAGASA in its advisory said it will continue to closely monitor the on-going El Nino and areas potentials for dry spell and drought. The onset of the rainy season is expected on the first half of June for the western portions of the country.

Focus is also given on upscaling the National Greening Program from common tree-planting activities into tree-growing approach by the institutions and individuals to ensure tree survival and ensure the sustainment of thriving communal tree farms through periodic monitoring.

Another is ensuring initiatives and measures for food security, sustaining tourism-based economy and health security as DRRM priority by the local DRRMCs to increase disaster resiliency and adaptation. Also considered is the intensification for the advocacy as well as information-education-campaigns on the Task Group’s projects. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga) .

