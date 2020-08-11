Kalinga dengue cases down by 82%

By Larry T. Lopez

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Aug. 11(PIA) – Dengue cases in the province dropped by 82.33% for the period January to July this year compared to the same period last year.

Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) Coordinator Jose Pardito Jr reported there are 115 cases recorded now while 651 cases were reported for the period in 2019. The province also registered four dengue deaths in the same period last year.

Tabuk City which used to be a dengue hotspot with 417 cases in the first seven months last year has 78 cases now.

Pardito attributed the remarkable drop in dengue cases to sustained multi-sector preventive efforts.

Meanwhile, Pardito called on residents not to put down their tools against dengue while we expect more rains for the rest of the year. He reiterated that continued elimination of mosquito breeding sites and cleaning of surroundings are most effective measures in dengue control and prevention. (JDP/LL-PIA CAR, Kalinga)