JTF Central, 6ID create TF to resolve conflict in South Upi

By PIA Cotabato City

Published on January 17, 2021

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao, Jan. 17– The Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry (KAMPILAN) Division recently initiated a peace dialogue to address conflict in South Upi, Maguindanao.

Major General Juvymax Uy, commander of 6ID and JTF Central called for the dialogue after the series of incidents in the said municipality which resulted to the burning of houses, evacuation of hundreds of families, ambush of the convoy of Mayor Reynalbert Insular, and the harassment of the vehicle of SB Member Basit Kamid.

During the event, Major General Uy gave chance to all interested parties to air their sentiments by exclusively talking to them by group to determine the root cause of the problem. Also, the task force’s Conflict Resolution Strategy, as the framework for peaceful resolution of conflict, was presented.

Lt. Col. Anhouvic Atilano, spokesperson of the 6ID and commander of the 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion noted the creation of a task force which will address the matter.

“We will create the Task Force Ketenanek to help facilitate the resolution of the conflict, secure the communities, and diffuse the tension by repelling the armed lawless groups in the area,” he said.

The TF “Ketenanek” or TF “Katahimikan” in Teduray dialect will provide steps to unite the tri-people in South Upi and create a peaceful community by reconciling the conflicting parties through their local government unit, the Provincial Government of Maguindanao, and the Bangsamoro government while the security sector assures to provide adequate efficient security forces.

All stakeholders in attendance have signified their commitment to help end violence and expressed support for the peace framework mechanism.

Meanwhile, JTF Central now facilitates the safe return of the over 500 internally displaced families and the immediate peaceful resolution of the problem to bring back normalcy in the area. (With reports from DPAO-6ID)