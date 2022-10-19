Joint Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Security and Essential Needs and the Role of the Social Amelioration Program in the Philippines (July 2022)

Executive Summary

To support the Philippine government in assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food security and essential needs of the affected population and monitor the effect of its Social Amelioration Program (SAP) to its beneficiaries, the Philippine Country Office, with support from the Regional Bureau in Bangkok, provided WFP’s remote monitoring and evaluation (rM&E) and the mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) tools to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the conduct of a joint post-distribution monitoring (PDM) in all the regions in the country.

DSWD was the lead agency that implemented the SAP which targeted 18 million households (out of the 22 million total households in the country) in the first tranche of cash distribution in the months of May to June 2020 and around 14 million households in the second tranche of cash distribution in the months of August to September 2020.

Based on the design of a PDM, the data collection activities of the project were carried out after each of the cash distributions of the SAP assistance were completed by the government. WFP and DSWD conducted a panel study with two rounds of surveys at the regional level. The first round of data collection was conducted in the months of June to August 2020 while the second round of data collection was carried out in the period of November 2020 to January 2021.

Aside from the mVAM and rM&E, WFP offered the use of its web-based and mobile-based remote data collection platform called MoDa (Mobile Operational Data Acquisition) to the DSWD. MoDa was used to conduct phone interviews and monitor the daily outputs of the enumeration team.

The study completed a total of 9,743 interviews in the 17 regions in two rounds of data collections. In the first round, 3,626 households were included in the survey while in the second round, 6,117 respondents participated in the survey.

Out of the total number of respondents who were covered in the study, 64 percent received only one tranche of cash assistance, 28 percent received two tranches of cash assistance while 8 percent did not receive any SAP assistance. Both groups of SAP beneficiaries — whether they receive one or two grant disbursements — were interviewed in both rounds of data collection. They served as the respondents for the panel survey1 of this assessment. As for the non-SAP beneficiaries, the respondents were different for each round of data collection.

Among the pillars of food security2 , the most affected is food access as the biggest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt through reduced household income and increased unemployment rate. The lack of resources (or as the respondents reported, “no money”) was a huge concern for 8 in 10 households (see Figure 12) in the first round and about half of the households in the second round of data collection, who reported experiencing diminished household income.

The COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted households economic well-being observed through deprivations in the areas of food, health, education, shelter, WASH (Water and Sanitation for Hygiene). The levels of deprivations were calculated using the multidimensional deprivation index (MDDI). About a quarter of the respondents in both rounds of data collections reported deprivations at the time of the pandemic.

The study found that between 10 and 25 percent of the affected households utilized at least one or more consumption-based coping strategies. Furthermore, 8 in 10 households resorted to the use of livelihood-based negative coping strategies.

SAP provided financial assistance to households representing monthly income’s worth for every tranche following the pronouncement of the government on SAP3 .

The cash assistance allowed the households to access food, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby helping stave off food inadequacy among the households of the SAP beneficiaries.

A comparison of SAP beneficiaries with households who did not receive any government assistance shows that overall, SAP beneficiaries were better off. For instance, a bigger percentage of non-SAP beneficiaries experienced reduced income. Furthermore,

SAP beneficiaries stood out as having a more adequate food consumption and diverse diet compared to non-SAP beneficiaries. Non-SAP households were more likely to show an insufficient food consumption of staples, vegetables and protein-rich food such as meat and dairy. SAP beneficiaries were also found to engage less in negative livelihood coping strategies than non-SAP households at the time of the two surveys.