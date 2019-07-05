05 Jul 2019

Japan Turns over Five Rural Infrastructure Sub-Projects in Mindanao

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

Embassy of Japan’s Minister Makoto Iyori participated in the ceremonial turnover of five sub-projects under the Mindanao Sustainable Agrarian and Agricultural Development (MinSAAD) Project in Davao City on June 2, 2019. Agrarian Reform Secretary John S. Castriciones also graced the event. Prior to the ceremony, Minister Iyori joined the ocular inspection of the rural water systems in Cabasagan, Matanao as well as the Farm-to-Market Road and Bridges in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of markers.

In his speech, Minister Iyori stated that, in steering to new pathways for the development of agrarian reform communities, the MinSAAD project reflects how much Japan puts special importance to Mindanao. This 6,063 Million Yen project is part of the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development or J-BIRD program, and we hope to further contribute to bringing progress closer to Filipinos who have settled in the country’s “last frontiers”.

The project targets hundreds of sub-projects in Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, North and South Cotabato, Lanao del Norte, and Sultan Kudarat. To date, 26 components for agribusiness and agro-forestry industries, as well as 90 infrastructure facilities such as farm-to-market roads, bridges, and rural water systems were completed. Their long-term impact on the lives of many land reform beneficiaries far outweighs the resources devoted to these projects.

