Japan Turns Over Disaster Reduction Equipment to the Philippines

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 05- 2019

Ambassador Koji Haneda attended the ceremonial turnover of the Japanese disaster reduction equipment under Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid (NPGA) on January 18, 2019 at the Department of Public Works and Highways Flood Control Management Office.

Equipment was handed over by the Japanese Government to the Philippine Government in the presence of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar and national government agency representatives.

Included in the 110-million yen package are 8 units of mobile drainage pumps and 17 units of floodlights with generator sets, which will help reduce cost and recovery time during disasters. These are stand-alone, portable units, making it possible for DPWH to utilize them wherever these equipment are needed in the Philippines.

Japan, as the top ODA donor to the Philippines as well as a disaster-prone country itself, has supported the Philippines’ disaster mitigation efforts by sharing its experiences and lessons learned from the past natural disasters. This project reaffirms the continued commitment of Japan to extend cooperation in minimizing threats of disasters. It is expected to further foster the strategic partnership between the two countries and serve as a model for other disaster-prone areas of the Philippines.