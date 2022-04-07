Japan turns over COVID-19 prevention and control vehicles and equipment to Barmm through IOM Philippines

On 01 April 2022, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko, together with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Amirel Sanday Usman, DOH Regional Director Dr. Joshua Brillantes, and International Organization for Migration Philippines (IOM) Officer-in-Charge Mr. Troy Dooley, attended the hand-over ceremony for the project “Strengthening BARMM's Preparedness and Response Capacity for Effective COVID-19 Prevention and Control” in Zamboanga City. BARMM Chief Minister Hon. Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim conveyed his appreciation through video message.

Launched in April 2021, the IOM - implemented project aims to boost the BARMM’s COVID - 19 response through the provision of health and emergency preparedness interventions in cooperation with the BARMM local government, as well as vehicles and equipment. Following the successful mobilization of the 3 cold chain vehicles handed over in November 2021, 6 Multi-purpose GeneExpert Machines for detecting COVID-19 and other viruses, 18 Solar Refrigerators for transporting vaccines, and 2 Sea Ambulances were handed over for the safe and efficient transport of emergency patients, COVID-19 vaccines, and RT-PCR specimens in the BARMM region.

Stemming from Japan’s belief that no region, island, or person should be left behind and unprotected from the threat of COVID-19, Ambassador Koshikawa stated, “We are all together in our commitment to making a difference for the future generations of Mindanao and their happier lives.”

Over the years, Japan and IOM have been working together on various development projects to make a difference in the lives of Filipinos. The ceremonial handover is part of the Government of Japan’s commitment to the COVID-19 response of the Philippines as well as its support for the Mindanao Peace Process.