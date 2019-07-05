Japan Turns over Coco Coir Processing Facilities in Mindanao

On June 24, 2019, Embassy of Japan’s First Secretary Tetsuharu Mori participated in the turnover ceremony of the “Strengthening of the Smallholder Coconut Basin Industries Project” in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur. In addition, Bayugan City Mayor Kirk A. Asis, Provincial Board Member Edwin Demegillo, DA Caraga Regional Executive Director Abel James Monteagudo, and Philippine Coconut Authority OIC for Operations Pablo Romero were present at the ceremony. The Government of Japan supported this project through the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF).

In his speech, Mr. Mori stated that this project was the first project assisted by Japan for the coconut industry in the Philippines. He further stated that Japan was pleased to collaborate with PCA in this undertaking, and looked forward to more farmers benefitting from the project initiatives and ultimately contributing to the overall growth of the coconut sector.

Under the project, coco coir processing facilities were constructed in Bayugan city, Agusan del Sur and Gingoog city, Misamis Oriental. Both cities will have one plant each with a capacity of processing 24,000 husks per day. Other project interventions include warehouses, drying facilities, and necessary machineries and equipment to produce coco coir and peats, and linking farmers with market buyers for the processed products. We hope this project significantly provides a sustainable livelihood to the farmers and their families, and paves the way for further development of the coconut industry.