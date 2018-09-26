Japan, Taiwan, Philippines - Tropical cyclone TRAMI update (GDACS, JMA, JTWC, CWB, PAGASA)(ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2018)
Tropical cyclone TRAMI (PAENG in the Philippines) continued moving north-west toward the Yaeyama Islands (Okinawa prefecture, Japan), slightly weakening. On 26 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 612 km south of Itoman City (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan) and it had maximum sustained winds of 204 km/h (intense typhoon).
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue toward Yaeyama Islands, weakening further but remaining a typhoon. Heavy rain may affect Northern Luzon (Philippines), north-east Taiwan and the Yaeyama Islands (Japan) over 26-28 September.