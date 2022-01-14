Japan provides USD 13 million for Typhoon Odette response

On January 14, the Government of Japan decided to provide an Emergency Grant Aid of USD 13 million (approximately PHP 663 million) to the Philippines in response to the damages caused by Typhoon Odette.

1. The Emergency Grand Aid, provided through multiple international organizations, will allow for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities in areas such as food, shelter, non-food items, health, and water & sanitation, for the survivors in the central and southern parts of the Philippines.

2. Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas.

[Reference] Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, disbursement amount: