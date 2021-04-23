Japan, Philippines - Tropical Cyclone SURIGAE update (GDACS, JMA, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone SURIGAE is now moving eastwards over the Philippine Sea and on 23 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 360 km south-east of Miyako Islands (Okinawa Prefecture), with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h. SURIGAE is forecast to move eastwards over the Pacific Ocean, dissipating on 26 April. Red warnings for high waves have been issued for Okinawa Islands, from Miyako to Yoronjima. In the next 24 hours, high waves could still affect northern Luzon (northern Philippines). On 23-24 April, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast for Okinawa Islands and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for northern Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands (northern Philippines).