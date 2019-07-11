11 Jul 2019

Japan-funded Flood Risk Management Project in Tagoloan River Basin Inaugurated

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 56- 2019

On July 9, Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda and Secretary Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) attended the inauguration ceremony of Tagoloan River Basin Sub-Project under the Flood Risk Management Project in Misamis Oriental.

The project aims to mitigate flood damage in the high-risk vulnerable areas of Tagoloan River which flows to an important industrial zone in the lower basin of Tagoloan. Major works included in the project, such as the construction of river wall revetment, dredging of the river channel and construction of dikes, took advantage of disaster prevention technology to improve the local communities’ disaster risk management capabilities.

The inauguration marks the completion of the Tagoloan River Basin dike system, which was started by DPWH in 1994, and is expected to enhance the sustainable urban economic development of Tagoloan and nearby areas.

