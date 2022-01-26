Japan Exchanges Notes Verbale with WFP for Typhoon Odette Disaster Relief Assistance

On January 14, 2022, the Government of Japan announced to provide a disaster relief assistance of USD 13 million (approximately PHP 663 million) for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities for the survivors of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the central and southern parts of the Philippines. Following this announcement, Japanese government officials in Rome, Italy exchanged Note Verbale with the representatives of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on 19 January 2022.

The WFP will receive USD 5 million for the project “Emergency food and logistics assistance to vulnerable populations affected by Typhoon Odette, Philippines”. Through this grant, the WFP as the implementing partner, will extend immediate food and logistic assistance to the affected and vulnerable populations severely affected by Typhoon Odette. Around 26,000 households or approximately 130,000 people will be benefitted by this grant. The displaced families in evacuation and temporary shelters, as well as most vulnerable communities will be prioritized for this initiative. The WFP will collaborate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the identification of the most affected and vulnerable communities. Through this assistance, affected communities are expected to have stabilized household food security, which is critical for the restoration of livelihoods and asset building activities in agriculture, fisheries and other sectors.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas.

