Japan Exchanges a Note Verbale with UNICEF for Typhoon Odette Disaster Relief Assistance

UNICEF will receive USD 1.6 million for the project “Typhoon Rai Emergency Response,” which will be utilized to support 51,000 people in the provinces of Surigao del Norte including Siargao, Dinagat Islands and Southern Leyte. Increased access to safe water and sanitation facilities (latrines, handwashing facilities), distribution of water and hygiene supplies, and promotion of health and hygiene practices, including COVID-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) will be prioritized by UNICEF. This initiative will provide immediate, integrated humanitarian assistance and protection to children and families in the most urgent need as well as restore access to critical services to promote the rapid recovery of the most affected communities.