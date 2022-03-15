Japan and WFP turns over Typhoon Odette Relief Grant Aid

On March 10, 2022, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission YAMAMOTO Yasushi attended the turnover ceremony for the project: “Emergency food and logistics assistance to vulnerable populations affected by Typhoon Odette, Philippines” which is implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP). This event was held in Burgos City, Surigao del Norte with WFP Philippines Representative and Country Director Brenda Barton and Head of Emergency Preparedness Unit OGAKI Yukimi from WFP Headquarter also in attendance.

The ceremony was held a day before the commemoration of the 11th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. Recalling this tragic event, the Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission expressed gratitude on behalf of all the Japanese people for the Philippines’ support during the earthquake and the aftermath Tsunami. Minister Yamamoto stated “We, the Japanese people never forget the kindness of the Filipinos. Both our countries and people experience various hardship and sadness almost every year due to severe natural disasters. As your neighbor and partner, Japan is always a proven close friend of the Philippines particularly in times of adversities.” He also expressed high hopes that the WFP’s unique expertise in emergency response will encourage the affected people to build back from the damages brought by the typhoon. “Siargao will emerge stronger and better, with Japan by its side,“ he concluded.

This 5 million USD project donated by Government of Japan targets to nourish approximately 130,000 people (around 26,000 households) affected by the typhoon in Northern Mindanao and Central Visayas. The WFP will ensure that the most vulnerable affected families receive sufficient food to meet their immediate basic requirements in the initial stage of the emergency response. This initiative comes at a crucial period to mitigate the deterioration of the food security status and assist in the restoration of livelihood activities in the affected communities.