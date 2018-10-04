Islamic Relief Philippines provides farm inputs to Typhoon Mangkhut affected farmers in Baggao

By Mai (Maryann) Zamora, Islamic Relief Philippines

Islamic Relief Philippines, a faith inspired international humanitarian and development organisation, provided aid to 355 families or 1,775 people affected by Typhoon Mangkhut through shelter repair kits and farm inputs in Baggao, Cagayan Valley.

Farm inputs and shelter kits are two of the priority needs identified during the joint assessment conducted by in-country humanitarian organizations to the affected families in the provinces of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, north Philippines.

During the assessment, farmers in Baggao admitted that they are having a hard time coping as they have insufficient resources to purchase seeds and farm inputs. They were expecting to have a good harvest this October.

"We have just recovered from Typhoon Lawin that happened two years ago. Now, we are back to zero after Typhoon Ompong destroyed our house and damaged our crops. Despite what happened with us, we are still grateful that there are people who have been helping us recover from what we have lost," 68-year-old Agustina, says during the distribution of shelter kits and farm inputs in Baggao, Cagayan Valley.

It is recalled that Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong), that made landfall on September 15, left trail of destruction in four regions in the north.

According to National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, a state agency that leads the response efforts, more than 719,500 families or 2,994,900 people have been affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Over Php 26.7 billion worth of crops are damaged with rice and corn being the hardest hit crops. The damage of crops is the highest damage of agriculture since Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

To speed up the recovery and livelihood activities of the farming families, Islamic Relief Philippines has completed the distribution of farm inputs to typhoon affected families in Baggao, Cagayan Valley- the municipality where Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall.

"We are very concerned about the farmers affected by the typhoon. Most of the farmers who borrowed farm inputs for the previous planting season now don’t have anything to harvest," Omar Rahaman, Islamic Relief Philippines head of mission, says.

Rahaman added: If not responded to, the situation will lead these families further into poverty and will affect their food security. These are the same families who bore the brunt of Typhoon Haima two years ago.

Rice and corn are the main sources of income of farmers in north Philippines. It is also the staple food of majority of the Philippines population.