ISELCO-1 helps restore electricity in typhoon-stricken areas in Bicol Region

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Jan. 2 (PIA) – The Isabela Electric Cooperative (Iselco) – 1 based in Alicia town has sent its seven-man contingent to help the Bicol Region and its neighboring provinces to immediately restore electric power in the said areas.

The Bicol region was greatly affected by the wrath of typhoon Ursula that left some of its residents homeless and resulted to a massive power blackout in areas severely affected.

The Iselco team is part of the task force dubbed as 'Power Rapid Restoration Deployment' deployed in the typhoon-ravaged areas in the region.

The task force's main tasks are to erect poles, replace power lines and repair other facilities needed in the distribution of electric power to communities, industries and establishments.

Agnes Ambrocio, information officer of Iselco – 1, said the task force is composed of contingents from various electric cooperatives in Luzon.

"Cooperativism of electric cooperatives in times of calamities is felt by other electric cooperatives thru sending contingents to help in power restoration," said Ambrocio. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)