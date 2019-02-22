Isabela students join nationwide quake drill

By Oliver T. Baccay

SAN MATEO, Isabela, Feb. 22 (PIA) -- More than 1,800 students and faculty members of San Mateo Vocational High School in this province participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Representatives of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council led by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) demonstrated to the faculty and students the proper responses and procedures in ensuring one's safety during earthquakes and fire incidents.

OCD Regional Director Dante Balao said active participation in the quarterly NSED aims to continuously educate the public on disaster preparedness such as the basic safety tips on “duck, cover and hold” during an earthquake.

Balao emphasized the importance of the continuing conduct of the NSED as a tool that can ensure the survival of the Filipino people against the threat of an earthquake hazard.

"The drill will not only capacitate the students and faculty members but also to evaluate the efficiency of the school’s emergency plan," the regional director said.

Marisol Dumon, SMVHS principal, said the drill was executed properly by the participants and she is hopeful to perform the same whenever a real earthquake hits the school.

“We now know the proper actions to take when there is an earthquake or even other disaster scenarios that we may experience in the future,” Dumon said.

The principal added that they will continue to instill in their students and faculty the significance of disaster preparedness and to ensure that the school's defenses against disasters are in place and working. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2 Cagayan