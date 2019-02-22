22 Feb 2019

Isabela students join nationwide quake drill

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

By Oliver T. Baccay

SAN MATEO, Isabela, Feb. 22 (PIA) -- More than 1,800 students and faculty members of San Mateo Vocational High School in this province participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Representatives of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council led by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) demonstrated to the faculty and students the proper responses and procedures in ensuring one's safety during earthquakes and fire incidents.

OCD Regional Director Dante Balao said active participation in the quarterly NSED aims to continuously educate the public on disaster preparedness such as the basic safety tips on “duck, cover and hold” during an earthquake.

Balao emphasized the importance of the continuing conduct of the NSED as a tool that can ensure the survival of the Filipino people against the threat of an earthquake hazard.

"The drill will not only capacitate the students and faculty members but also to evaluate the efficiency of the school’s emergency plan," the regional director said.

Marisol Dumon, SMVHS principal, said the drill was executed properly by the participants and she is hopeful to perform the same whenever a real earthquake hits the school.

“We now know the proper actions to take when there is an earthquake or even other disaster scenarios that we may experience in the future,” Dumon said.

The principal added that they will continue to instill in their students and faculty the significance of disaster preparedness and to ensure that the school's defenses against disasters are in place and working. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2 Cagayan

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.