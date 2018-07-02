Isabela students join national quake drill

02 Jul 2018

By Oliver T. Baccay

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela, July 2 (PIA) - - Almost 4,000 high school students participated in the recently conducted 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill held at the Isabela School of Arts and Trades (ISAT) here.

With the supervision of the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Region 2 and the city’s disaster risk reduction and management officials, the students were trained on what to do when an earthquake strikes, like proceeding to a designated evacuation area, keeping secured in safer grounds and executing the basic “duck, cover and hold” maneuver.

Civil Defence Officer Ronald Villa said there is need to assess the level of preparedness and resilience among the students as they are exposed and vulnerable to risks, especially during disasters and other emergencies.

“It is not enough to teach them the duck, cover and hold. We should also teach them when to move out from a building and to proceed to safer grounds after the occurrence of an earthquake,” Villa said.

Also present during the earthquake drill are faculty members, construction workers, local officials and other stakeholders to witness the proper coordination and procedure in the conduct of the mock earthquake scenario, particularly the search and rescue operations to the victims.

“It is very important to involve everyone as disaster may come anytime and anywhere. At least we imparted knowledge to them on how to possibly save themselves from disasters like an earthquake,” Villa added. (ALM/OTB/PIA-2 Cagayan)

