Isabela PLGU eyes master plan for residents in low-lying areas relocation

By Merlito G. Edale Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, November 25 (PIA) - This province’s local chief executive has urged all its City and Municipal Mayors to submit their respective Master Plan for the relocation of residents living in low-lying areas.

Gov. Rodolfo Albano III made his call during the meeting joint meeting of City and Municipal Mayors together with their Municipal Agriculture Officers (MAOs) yesterday at the capitol amphitheater.

Albano said the recent typhoons that brought huge volume of water and caused flooding in the province deemed it necessary to address the effects to Isabeleños especially those living in low-lying or frequently flooded areas.

He said the Master Plan for relocation of local communities will be a long term solution to areas mostly affected by frequent flooding and the time is now.

Meanwhile, Albano also urged the MAOs to submit immediately the list of farmers who are tilling one hectare below particularly those who were affectedly the recent typhoons.

He said the list will be forwarded to the Department of Agriculture (DA) -2 for validation to be qualified as beneficiaries from the DA’s allocation of P1 billion pesos rehabilitation aid intended for the province of Isabela. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)