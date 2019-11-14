Isabela PDRRMC prepares for Tropical Storm 'Ramon' (I.N. Kalmaegi)

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Nov. 14 (PIA) – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) here met yesterday and discussed preparations for the effect of the incoming Tropical Storm Ramon to avoid huge damages on lives and properties of Isabeleños.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) – Isabela said TS Ramon is expected to hit northern Luzon particularly in the Aurora – Isabela area and it may bring moderate to heavy rains starting Friday onwards.

Basilio Dumlao, PDRRM officer who presided the meeting, said the council chaired by Gov. Rodolfo Albano III is appealing to every council member to make the necessary preparations especially the rescue teams from the different government agencies to be on standby mode and be on alert whenever they are called and merged at the PDRRMC office before Ramon hit the province.

Dumlao said the PSWDO also assured that relief packs are available for the residents of the four coastal towns of Isabela who might be affected by the storm.

He said the “No Sailing, No Fishing and No Swimming” in the coastal waters of Maconacon, Palanan, Divilacan and Dinapigue is imposed beginning today to avert the incidences of drowning as Gale Warning was raised by PAGASA in the said areas.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Administration – Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA – MRIIS) Division Manager Engr. Eduardo Ramos said they will open today 1 spillway gate with one meter opening wherein about 200 cubic meters per second stored water will be released in anticipation to the rainfall that Ramon may bring in the Magat Dam watershed areas.

He said they have already activated its warning devices that were installed from Magat reservoir down to Gamu town to alarm the residents near the river to prepare and evacuate in higher grounds.

Ramos said they have also used mass and social media to inform the residents near the Magat River that they will be releasing water from the dam beginning today. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)