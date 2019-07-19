Isabela PDRRMC creates clusters to level-up disaster response

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, July 18 (PIA) -- The provincial government here, through its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), recently created different clusters with detailed duties to strengthen its system for disaster response.

During the 3rd quarter special meeting and post-disaster assessment in the aftermath of Tropical Depression Falcon, OIC PDRRM Officer Basilio Dumlao said the response clustering aimed to effectively manage various government agencies in the execution of their respective response activities.

The clusters are the following:

Telecommunication and warning cluster is led by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRO) and the Provincial Information Office (PIO) while its members include all the member-agencies of the PDRRMC. Food and Non-food items cluster is headed by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) while its members are PDRRMO, Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, DPWH, Prov’l Budget Office, Prov’l Treasury Office, Department of Trade and Industry, and Philippine Red Cross. Evacuation/Camp management cluster is headed by the PSWDO while its members include the PDRRMO, Prov’l Veterinary Office, 5ID, PA, PNP, DepEd and Public Safety Office. Medical and Health cluster is headed by the Isabela Provincial Health Office while its members are Prov’l Budget Office, Prov’l Treasury Office, Prov’l Veterinary Office, Provincial Health Care Office, and PRC-Isabela. Security and Public Safety cluster is headed by the PNP while its members are Public Order and Safety Office, 5ID, PA, PNP, BFP and Isabela Volunteers Against Crime. Transportation cluster is headed by the General Services Office while its members are Prov’l Eng’g Office, DPWH, 5ID, PA, PEO and PNP. Search, Rescue and Retrieval cluster is led by the PDRRMO and DART 831 while its members are PNP, AFP, PNP, BFP, PAF and GSO. Engineering and restoration cluster is led by the Prov’l Eng’g Office while its members are GSO, PBO, PTO, ISELCO, AFP, DPWH, and Isabela Env’t and Natural Resources Office. Water Sanitation Cluster is led by IPHO while its members are PSWDO, PDRRMO and Red Cross Logistics cluster is headed by GSO while its members include OPE, PBO, PTO and PDRMMO Education cluster is headed by the Department of Education. Management of the Dead Cluster is led by the DILG.

Dumlao said they are still identifying member-agencies under the education and the management of the dead clusters.

He further said that they are now finalizing the particular duties and responsibilities of the different disaster response clusters which will become the standard operating procedure for all PDRRMC member-agencies and institutions in the province. (ALM/MGE/PIA-2/Isabela)