13 Sep 2019

Isabela PDRRMC closely monitors effect of monsoon rains; 5 bridges unpassable

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Sept. 13 (PIA) – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) in this province is closely monitoring the effect of monsoon rains such as possible floods that will affect residents living near the Cagayan river.

OIC-PDRRM Officer Basilio Dumlao said monsoon rains caused the sudden rise in water level in the tributaries of the rivers in Isabela which consequently affected the crops including the residents residing near the rivers.

He said based on the latest forecast of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tropical Depression “Marilyn” is not expected to make a landfall but monsoon rains will be felt in the country in the coming days since yesterday.

“We are closely monitoring the effect of monsoon rains in the province as there are already five overflow bridges unpassable,” Dumlao said.

Dumalo said these bridges are Alicaocao bridge in Cauayan City, Turod-Banquero bridge in Reina Mercedes town, Baculud bridge in the City of Ilagan, Sto. Tomas bridge in Sto. Tomas town and Sta. Maria bridge in Sta. Maria town.

He said police and public safety units in the said towns and cities are already deployed to ensure that no one will attempt to cross the rivers to prevent river acccidents.

He said the rescue teams of DART 831 are also on standby mode to respond to any emergencies caused by floodings. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.