Isabela PDRRMC closely monitors effect of monsoon rains; 5 bridges unpassable

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Sept. 13 (PIA) – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) in this province is closely monitoring the effect of monsoon rains such as possible floods that will affect residents living near the Cagayan river.

OIC-PDRRM Officer Basilio Dumlao said monsoon rains caused the sudden rise in water level in the tributaries of the rivers in Isabela which consequently affected the crops including the residents residing near the rivers.

He said based on the latest forecast of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tropical Depression “Marilyn” is not expected to make a landfall but monsoon rains will be felt in the country in the coming days since yesterday.

“We are closely monitoring the effect of monsoon rains in the province as there are already five overflow bridges unpassable,” Dumlao said.

Dumalo said these bridges are Alicaocao bridge in Cauayan City, Turod-Banquero bridge in Reina Mercedes town, Baculud bridge in the City of Ilagan, Sto. Tomas bridge in Sto. Tomas town and Sta. Maria bridge in Sta. Maria town.

He said police and public safety units in the said towns and cities are already deployed to ensure that no one will attempt to cross the rivers to prevent river acccidents.

He said the rescue teams of DART 831 are also on standby mode to respond to any emergencies caused by floodings. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)