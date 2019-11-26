26 Nov 2019

IPs displaced by quakes will stay within ancestral lands

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 25 Nov 2019

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Cotabato Province, Nov. 25 (PIA) — Indigenous peoples (IPs) who have been displaced due to earthquakes won’t be relocated outside their ancestral domain, North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said.

“No one has to leave the ancestral domain areas, not the IPs who own their land,” Gov. Catamco emphasized during a meeting with internally displaced families in Barangay Perez, this city, on Saturday.

Catamco made the statement after visiting evacuation sites of residents from sitio Sayaban and Sudsuhayan, both of Barangay Ilomavis, which according to reports have been identified as no-build zones.

She also met with tribal leaders and officials of Ilomavis and nearby barangays to hear their predicaments.

At the meeting with IDPs in Perez, Catamco emphasized that even the decision to determine an area inhabited by lumads as a no-build zone must involve tribal leaders and should undergo the process of Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) as affected communities are protected by the Republic Act 8731 (Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997).

Regarding the displaced families in Ilomavis, she asserted that should relocation be necessary, the transfer site must be within the areas covered by Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title issued to the Manobo Apao Descendant of Mt Apo (Madadma).

Identification of safe relocation sites within the Madadma domain is very feasible as it covers an estimated 3,000 hectares, she pointed out.

Other IP groups in similar condition should be reolcated only to disaster-free zones within their ancestral lands, she said. (with report from Esther Roque/PGO-Cotabato Province/DED-PIA XII)

