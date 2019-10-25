IP women’s group to advocate rights, peace in conflict-affected areas

By Emmanuel D. Taghoy

SINDANGAN, Zamboanga del Norte, Oct 23 (PIA) – Women play a vital role in the society. They are the mothers that nurture the children. The light of every home.

However, they are also amongst the sectors most vulnerable in times of armed conflict. More so, for the indigenous peoples’ women who are living in far-flung communities.

Thus, the Western Mindanao Tribal Leaders Association deemed it necessary for the creation of an IP women’s group that will protect and enforce their rights in such times.

They named the group Indigenous Cultural Community Women’s Association which was formally organized in Barangay Tinaplan, Sindangan town, having a sub-group in the area.

Ms. Gemma Dadan, president of the Tinaplan ICC Women’s Association believed the organization will be a big help to empower the women in their community especially with the high poverty incidence rate in the area.

She expressed her gratitude to the government especially to President Rodrigo Duterte for issuing Executive Order No. 70 directing all government agencies and entities to create a holistic approach to bring about genuine peace in the communities.

“Dako kayo among pasalamat kang President Duterte kay pinaagi sa iyang executive order, nianhe ang nagkalain-laing mga ahensya sa gobyerno aron pagtabang kanamo,” said Gemma.

(We are very grateful to President Duterte for his executive order. Through it, government agencies have come to our area to deliver various services.)

A consultation and Serbisyo caravan was held in Barangay Tinaplan with various services available to the residents such as free medical check-up, dental services, circumcision and supplemental feeding.

It is part of the highlights of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) launching in town.

Barangay Tinaplan is one of the two barangays in Sindangan which has been categorized as less influenced by the CPP-NPA after series of community support program activities was conducted in the area.

Mayor Rosendo Labadlabad has also urged the communist terrorist group to pave way for peace in the municipality including all other armed conflict-affected areas of the region and the country as a whole. (RVC/EDT/PIA9-Zamboanga del Norte)