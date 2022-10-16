On International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, humanitarian organizations come together to help Odette-affected families brace for another typhoon season

Save the Children Philippines, CARE, and Plan International joined the rest of the world in observing the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction last October 13, 2022. Speeding up the recovery of affected families and effective disaster preparedness measures are being done to ensure that no children are left behind, especially in times of emergencies.

In any crisis, children are always the most vulnerable. Humanitarian organizations see to it that measures and structures to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation, and violence affecting children are in place.

“Being prepared for the worst was the biggest lesson that Typhoon Odette taught me, my family, and my community,” shared Jane, a 28-year-old mother from Candoni, Negros Occidental said.

Jane is one of recipients of the assistance through CARE. Now, she is helping her father-in-law do farming so that they have food to harvest before typhoon season begins.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA), Filipinos should be expecting more typhoons at the last quarter of 2022 – up to four in October, up to three in November, and up to two in December. It has been ten months since, but Odette-affected families are gearing themselves up for the typhoon season, even as they are still recovering from the impact of Super Typhoon Odette.

Super Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) severely affected 1.8 million Filipino families or around 6 million individuals. Its wrath was felt across 38 provinces in the Philippines, majority of which are in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“While there is still much that needs to be done for families to fully recover, the project certainly uplifted the lives of thousands of Filipinos affected by Typhoon Odette, helping them become disaster-ready and ensuring that no child is left behind especially in times of emergency,” said Jerome Balinton, Save the Children’s Humanitarian Manager in the Philippines

Funded by the Australian Government through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP), the said humanitarian organizations launched a response in January of 2022 and have since delivered life-saving interventions to affected families in the provinces of Bohol, Negros Occidental, and Cebu. The project addressed the immediate needs of affected families through cash transfers or in-kind distributions, as well as providing support for early recovery efforts. It empowered affected households to adopt resilient strategies to restart and sustain their livelihoods, uphold the rights of children, and prepare for future disasters. The project was able to reach more than 11,000 individuals; 4,400 of whom are children.

