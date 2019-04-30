Inaugural Ceremony of Rehabilitation of Equipment for the Project to strengthen Flood Forecasting and Warning System in the Bicol River Basin Under Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid (NPGA)

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 36- 2019

Minister Makoto Iyori of the Embassy of Japan, Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña and Camarines Sur Governor Miguel Luis Villafuerte delivered inspiring messages during the inaugural ceremony of Rehabilitation of Equipment for the Project to strengthen Flood Forecasting and Warning System in the Bicol River Basin under Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid on April 29, 2019 at Pili, Camarines Sur.

Through this project, the Government of Japan restored the existing observation facilities and communication equipment related to flood forecasting and warnings in the Bicol river basin of PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) and also repair the program and software of the central monitoring system that monitors and controls these facilities and equipment with the goal of addressing flood damage which frequently occurs in the Bicol region of Southern Luzon due to the worsening of climate change.

This project aims to strengthen the Bicol region's flood forecasting and warning system, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to support the Philippine Government’s efforts in building a disaster-resistant society. It is expected to further reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as consolidating the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Japan and the Philippines.