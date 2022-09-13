Implementation of Human Rights Council Resolution 45/33and on the progress and results of technical cooperation and capacity building for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines (A/HRC/51/58) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights*

Summary

The present report examines the implementation of Human Rights Council resolution 45/33 and the progress and results of technical cooperation and capacity-building for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines, including through a United Nations Joint Programme on human rights (UNJP) being implemented with the Government of the Philippines and national partners. The High Commissioner also provides recommendations aiming to promote a transformative approach to human rights-based reforms, strengthen an institutional culture of respect for human rights, ensure justice and redress for victims, and contribute towards the prevention of violations recurring.