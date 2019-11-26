Iloilo towns create ELCAC task force

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Nov. 25 (PIA) - - Two municipalities in the province of Iloilo have already established their Municipal Task Forces to end the local communist armed conflict in their respective localities.

Director Teodora Sumagaysay of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) –Iloilo said the municipality of Calinog was the first to create its MTF to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) after its Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) and Municipal Development Council (MDC) convened on November 15, 2019 and passed a joint resolution for the creation of the task force.

This was followed by the municipality of Tubungan on November 19, 2019.

Calinog and Tubungan are among the six municipalities in the province of Iloilo with barangays that are influenced by insurgency as per report of the Philippine Army. Other municipalities are Alimodian, Maasin, Janiuay and Lambunao.

Sumagaysay said the municipalities of Janiuay, Alimodian and Maasin have already scheduled the joint meeting of their respective MPOCs and MDCs to establish their Task Forces.

For Janiuay, the meeting was last November 21; Alimodian on November 26; and Maasin on December 2, while the municipality of Lambunao has yet to submit its final date.

Earlier this month, DILG – Iloilo convened the local chief executives, MLGOOs and Chiefs of Police of these six towns to brief them about President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 and their involvement in the implementation.

The said officials agreed to establish their task forces the soonest time, said Sumagaysay.

Under the guidance of DILG, these local task forces ELCAC are created to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the EO 70 which institutionalizes the Whole-of-Nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

Sumagaysay said another orientation will be conducted for the members of the Provincial Task Force ELCAC to deepen their understanding on their roles and also their involvement in the government’s efforts to end local insurgency.

Participants will be briefed on EO 70, Joint Circular Operationalizing EO 70 and the Retooled Community Support Program during the orientation tentatively set this week.

Sumagaysay said the PTF ELCAC will have 12 clusters of efforts in planning and harmonizing the government programs and services to be brought to these insurgency affected communities. (JBG/laf/PIA-Iloilo)