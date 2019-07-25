Ilog dad urges residents to fight dengue

By Ilog Municipal Health Office

Published on July 24, 2019

ILOG, Negros Occidental, July 24 -- Mayor John Paul Alvarez of Ilog, Negros Occidental has called on Ilognons to be mindful of their surroundings in the fight against dengue.

He also urged the community to practice the four o’clock habit of cleaning their surroundings.

In 2018, the municipality of Ilog had 73 reported dengue cases.

Records showed that as of July 19, 2019, the municipality has already 72 reported cases of dengue based on the Negros Occidental Community Health Surveillance System.

It’s Rural Health Unit (RHU), under the supervision of Dr. Bien Eli Nillos as the Municipal Health Officer, is equipped to diagnose and manage dengue cases in the town.

Alvarez believes that it requires an entire community to curb the spread of dengue.

Recently, the mayor has gathered all heads of schools, both public and private, within the municipality for a meeting to reiterate the call to ensure that their respective campuses are free from breeding sites of the mosquitoes that carries the dengue virus.

The town has committed to also conduct “misting” as a method to eliminate adult mosquitoes in the area after the schools have eradicated the breeding sites of mosquitoes within their campus.

Nillos has also discussed with the school representatives the “4S” strategy of the Department of Health.

In response, all school representatives agreed to conduct a daily clean-up drive within their school grounds, the ceremonial activity will be on July 25 at 4:30 in the afternoon.

At exactly 4:30 p.m., the mayor will lead the sounding off of the alarm from the Municipal Hall which will signal everyone in the community to start the cleaning up of their respective backyards.

The Ilog Fire station led by SFO1 Marcelo A Dellomes, Jr. will then sound the alarms of their firetrucks which will roam around the major streets of Ilog to also inform and invite all residents to participate in the clean-up drive.

The schools will also be sounding of their own alarms or school bells to call on their students and teachers to step out of their classrooms and join in the clean-up drive.

This simultaneous clean-up drive launch will be the start of a daily clean-up drive of all elementary and high schools in Ilog. The barangays will also be joining in this municipalwide simultaneous clean-up drive.

The Ilog Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office led by Gideon Padilla will be conducting the misting operations in the schools after all classes are off.

Meanwhile, the Ilog Municipal Health Office will further intensify its drive to inform all residents to seek early consultation in order to detect dengue earlier and avoid complications.

The Main Health Center has available NS1 kits which can detect if a person has dengue or not. This blood test is being given by the RHU for free.

As to date, there are no deaths reported due to dengue within the municipality and the local government would like to maintain zero-dengue deaths through this massive and collective response. (Ilog Municipal Health Office)