21 Jun 2019

Ilocos Sur residents get emergency food aid from Army

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original

By Freddie G. Lazaro

STA. CRUZ, Ilocos Sur, June 21 (PIA) - - Residents from the identified Conflict Affected Areas (ConAAs) and Geographical Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) in Ilocos Sur have received an emergency food assistance from the operatives of the army’s 81st Infantry Battalion based here.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Castillo, the commander of the army’s 81st Infantry Battalion, said the gift-giving activity is part of their humanitarian initiatives and Community Support Program (CSP) for the underprivileged families in the conflict affected areas.

At least 690 families got the food aid during the recent series of grand "pulong-pulong" cum gift-giving activity in the five conflict-affected barangays in the province to include Barangays Buliclic, Suagayan and Conconig East, all in Santa Lucia town; and Barangays Baluarte and San Tiburcio, both in Salcedo town.

The Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, the Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC), and the Philip Morris & Fortune Tobacco Corporation (PMFTC) have jointly sponsored the provision of the emergency food assistance that is composed of rice, noodles and assorted canned goods.

“Your army will continue to partner and collaborate with the different sectors of the society, as well as other government agencies, in helping our communities since our ultimate goal is to help the people,” said Castillo.

In response, Suagayan Barangay Chairman Sotero Avila, who is also the president of the Sta. Lucia Association of Barangay Chairpersons, expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their initiative in helping his constituents. (AMB/FGL, PIA 1)

