17 Jan 2020

Iligan gears up for 2nd round polio vaccination

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original

By Recthie T. Paculba

ILIGAN CITY, Jan. 17 (PIA)—Targeting 44,254 eligible recipients of polio vaccination, the local government here tackled budgetary requirements with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for the second round of citywide polio vaccination set January 20-February 2.

“We have the money but we have to decide as council kung asa ta mukuha sa DRRM-H o sa QRF (as to where we will get the funding. It can be through the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management on Health or in Quick Response Fund),” Mayor Celso Regencia said.

There is a budget constraint as stressed by the mayor since the City Health Office is running out of personnel including the city hospital. Thus, there is a need for volunteers to do the 14-day job, which requires funding for mobilization, meals and other logistics.

“Hulaton pa ba nato nga naa na’y polio victim diri sa iligan? Nga ang Department of Health niingon naman gani nga bisan usa lang ka bata ang mabiktima sa polio (Should we wait for someone to be a victim of polio here in Iligan? When even the Department of Health already said that with just one victim of polio) in the entire Philippines, that is considered as outbreak,” Regencia said while emphasizing the role of CDRRMC in making a resolution to get the funding the soonest time possible.

During the first round, the local government was able to accomplish 101 percent compliance of the vaccination.

For the second round, Iligan City Health Emergency Management Surveillance Unit proposed to conduct door to door vaccination and establish fixed posts in malls, churches and other public areas to ensure that all children aged 5 years and below will be vaccinated.

The council has agreed to submit necessary requirements in utilizing funds needed for the activity and Regencia asked the CHO to submit their requests immediately to obtain the funds prior to the implementation of the vaccination.(RTP/PIA10)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.