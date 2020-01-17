Iligan gears up for 2nd round polio vaccination

By Recthie T. Paculba

ILIGAN CITY, Jan. 17 (PIA)—Targeting 44,254 eligible recipients of polio vaccination, the local government here tackled budgetary requirements with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for the second round of citywide polio vaccination set January 20-February 2.

“We have the money but we have to decide as council kung asa ta mukuha sa DRRM-H o sa QRF (as to where we will get the funding. It can be through the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management on Health or in Quick Response Fund),” Mayor Celso Regencia said.

There is a budget constraint as stressed by the mayor since the City Health Office is running out of personnel including the city hospital. Thus, there is a need for volunteers to do the 14-day job, which requires funding for mobilization, meals and other logistics.

“Hulaton pa ba nato nga naa na’y polio victim diri sa iligan? Nga ang Department of Health niingon naman gani nga bisan usa lang ka bata ang mabiktima sa polio (Should we wait for someone to be a victim of polio here in Iligan? When even the Department of Health already said that with just one victim of polio) in the entire Philippines, that is considered as outbreak,” Regencia said while emphasizing the role of CDRRMC in making a resolution to get the funding the soonest time possible.

During the first round, the local government was able to accomplish 101 percent compliance of the vaccination.

For the second round, Iligan City Health Emergency Management Surveillance Unit proposed to conduct door to door vaccination and establish fixed posts in malls, churches and other public areas to ensure that all children aged 5 years and below will be vaccinated.

The council has agreed to submit necessary requirements in utilizing funds needed for the activity and Regencia asked the CHO to submit their requests immediately to obtain the funds prior to the implementation of the vaccination.(RTP/PIA10)