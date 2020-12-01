Ifugao receives relief goods from SN Aboitiz Power

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

Published on November 30, 2020

LAGAWE, Ifugao, Nov. 30 (PIA) - - The province of Ifugao is among the host communities affected by typhoon Ulysses that received relief goods provided by SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP).

SNAP-Magat, Inc. plant manager Willy Ferrer turned-over assorted relief goods to the provincial local government unit (PLGU) last week assorted goods consisting of sacks of rice, boxes of assorted bottled water, can goods, boxes of 3-in-1 coffee and powder milk, noodles and biscuits.

The PLGU will distribute the relief goods to typhoon- affected individuals and families in the province. Governor Jerry Dalipog personally delivered earlier financial assistance to the families of landslide victims.

SNAP has set aside PhP3.5 million for relief operations and as of November 20, it has delivered around PhP3.35M worth of relief goods that include rice, water and other food supplies to the provincial governments of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Ifugao; Cagayan State University in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and the Cagayan Red Cross.

Partnered with Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and PILMICO which are jointly donating around PhP2M worth of medicine and vitamins, food packs, and bottled water for the next wave of relief to affected communities.

Meanwhile, SNAP clarified that it operates the Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao, but not Magat Dam which is owned by the national government through the National Irrigation Administration.

SNAP issued this clarification after several social media posts and news stories erroneously identified SNAP as owner or operator of the Magat Dam.

“SNAP does not own, manage, or operate Magat Dam and its re-regulating facilities. It took over Magat hydroelectric power plant in 2007 after a successful privatization bid. Magat Dam is a multi-purpose dam primarily for irrigation and flood control. As such, the ownership, management, and operations of Magat and Maris dams and all other non-power components such as reservoirs and spillways remained with the government through the National Irrigation Administration (NIA),” SNAP said in a statement.

SNAP Group is a joint venture of SN Power of Norway and AboitizPower. It owns and operates the Ambuklao and Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet, the Magat hydroelectric power, and the Maris hydroelectric power plant in Isabela. The ownership, management, and operations of all non-power components such as dams, reservoirs, and spillways remain with the government. (JDP/MBL-PIA CAR, Ifugao)