Ifugao PPOC,PDAC declare NPAs persona non-grata

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAGAWE, Ifugao, Nov. 8 (PIA) - - The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) passed a joint resolution declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and other threat groups as persona non-grata.

Through Resolution No. 6, series of 2019, the two councils asserted that the presence and operation of the communist terrorists in the province affects its peace and order and security.

“Ifugaos’ peaceful living is affected and disturbed due to the turmoil, chaos and clashes between opposing forces from state forces and the CPP-NPA-NDF that lead to the loss of valued life and limbs specially the civilian,” the resolution stated.

The promotion of the Ifugaos’ rich cultures, customs and traditions and the value and unity inherited from the ancestors being passed from one generation to the future generation must be respected through its unperturbed security and protection. It continuously aims for the improvement of life through the maintenance of peaceful environment, free education, better health care services.

Hence, the PPOC and PADAC together with the people of Ifugao strongly forbid the re-entry, presence and operations of CPP-NPA-NDF in the whole territory of the province, the resolution added.

Said resolution is in support to the government’s goal of ending the long-running local communist armed conflict through the whole-of-nation approach. (JDP/MBL, PIA CAR, Ifugao)