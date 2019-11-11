11 Nov 2019

Ifugao PPOC,PDAC declare NPAs persona non-grata

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAGAWE, Ifugao, Nov. 8 (PIA) - - The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) passed a joint resolution declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and other threat groups as persona non-grata.

Through Resolution No. 6, series of 2019, the two councils asserted that the presence and operation of the communist terrorists in the province affects its peace and order and security.

“Ifugaos’ peaceful living is affected and disturbed due to the turmoil, chaos and clashes between opposing forces from state forces and the CPP-NPA-NDF that lead to the loss of valued life and limbs specially the civilian,” the resolution stated.

The promotion of the Ifugaos’ rich cultures, customs and traditions and the value and unity inherited from the ancestors being passed from one generation to the future generation must be respected through its unperturbed security and protection. It continuously aims for the improvement of life through the maintenance of peaceful environment, free education, better health care services.

Hence, the PPOC and PADAC together with the people of Ifugao strongly forbid the re-entry, presence and operations of CPP-NPA-NDF in the whole territory of the province, the resolution added.

Said resolution is in support to the government’s goal of ending the long-running local communist armed conflict through the whole-of-nation approach. (JDP/MBL, PIA CAR, Ifugao)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.