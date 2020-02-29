Ifugao police hold outreach activities

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAMUT, Ifugao, Feb. 29 (PIA) - - The Philippine National Police (PNP) with the support of stakeholders in the province conducted outreach activities to deliver some of the needed services in the community.

The Hingyon Municipal Police Stations (MPS), in partnership with the Alliance of Legally Married Police Wives Helping in Action Inc. (ALPHA Inc), TESDA-Ifugao and Regional Mobile Force Battalion, conducted an outreach activity at Humalophop, Mompolia, a far flung barangay of the municipality serving about a hundred pupils, and community folks.

The Lamut MPS also conducted similar the activity at Pullaan Primary School of barangay Bimpal that benefitted more than 60 pupils and teachers while the Ifugao Mobile Force Company held one at Ampocol Elementary School in Ambasa, Lamut serving 25 people.

The beneficiaries were given school supplies, hygiene kits, food packs, slippers and free haircut. They were also oriented on peace and order particularly the End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) , anti-drug and implementation of local laws .

Meanwhile, personnel of the Apha (Adamant) Company of the 54th Infantry Battalion and other peace keepers joined in the conduct of Brigada Eskwela at Impugong Elementary School in Tinoc town.

Other stakeholders like barangay officials, parents and faculty members joined the activity that promotes culture of bayanihan among education partners to address the needs of the education sector. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)