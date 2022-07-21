Ifugao Flash Flood Update: P6.1- million worth of aid provided to affected families, individuals

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), has distributed 1,500 food and non-food items (FNIs) and cash assistance amounting to P6,168,299.35 to the victims of the recent flash flood incident in Ifugao Province, as of July 13.

To date, some 1,054 families or 3,166 individuals from the 10 barangays in the Municipalities of Banaue and Hungduan have been affected by the flash floods.

DSWD FO CAR has also provided cash assistance to the 1,044 families with partially damaged houses. The cash distribution is still ongoing to complete the provision of assistance to the 1,048 identified families with damaged houses.

The Field Office continues to deliver family food packs (FFPs) and other relief assistance like sleeping kits, family kits, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, and laminated sacks, among others to the affected areas in the region.

As of press time, there are 25,357 available FFPs prepositioned in the different warehouses in CAR.

The Field Office is still on alert status and is coordinating with the concerned local government units to determine other interventions needed by the affected families.