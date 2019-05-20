IDPs benefit from army, PHO medical services

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon, May 3 (PIA)--Over a hundred internally displaced persons (IDPs), mostly women and children of the indigenous peoples (IPs), benefited from the medical services offered for free recently here at the old Provincial Detention area.

heltered in tents inside the fenced vacant lot of the provincial government, the IDPs had developed minor illnesses and infections such as skin diseases, muscle pains, coughs and colds.

The IDPs received assorted medicines and vitamins after thorough medical checkups.

They arrived here early last month from the villages of Kawayan and Magkalungay in San Fernando town.

They said they were displaced because their lands were allegedly grabbed by non-IP groups.

Col. Edgardo De Leon, 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade commander said the medical mission is part of the soldiers’ role in the government’s whole-of-nation approach in attaining an inclusive and sustainable peace.

Spearheaded by the 43rd Civil-Military Operations Company of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade Philippine Army, Provincial Health Office, Philippine Red Cross, and other concerned agencies, the medical team was able to serve 66 children and 80 adults inside the campground. (With reports from SSg Elwod C. Rule, NCCivil Affairs NCO and 1Lt Kent Chasper Maguing, CMO Coy/PIA Bukidnon)