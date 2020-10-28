IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Zamboanga City due to disaster (IDPPAR No. 13, Issue No. 01, 2020 | 22 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 16 October 2020, continuous and heavy rainstorm resulted to flooding affecting the following barangays in Zamboanga City - Brgy. Vitali, Brgy. Mangusu, Brgy. Talisayan, Brgy. Patalon and Brgy. Labuan. The city government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Field Office IX (DSWD IX) have distributed food packs and hygiene kits to the affected population.

CURRENT SITUATION

According to the report of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) as of 21 October 2020, more than 1,617 families (approximately 2,2165 individuals) were displaced and sought refuge in designated evacuation centers. Reports from local partner who conducted monitoring and assessment stated that 40 houses were totally damaged and 25 houses were partially damaged. The City Engineering Office (CEO) and Office of the City Agriculturist (OCA) are closely monitoring the situation while validation and assessment on the extent of damage caused by the flooding are ongoing.