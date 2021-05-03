IDP Protection Assessment Report -Forced displacement in Talitay Municipality due to family feud (IDPPAR no. 7, Issue no. 1, 2021 | 28 April 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 26 March 2021 at around 10:15 in the morning, the residents of Barangay Pageda in Talitay Municipality fled to safer grounds when a fisherman was killed in the marshy area of the municipality. Accordingly, the said killing was perpetrated by the victim’s rival family which resulted to rido. The protection monitors from the ground reported that the parties involved in the rido managed to mobilize their respective allies and supporters which triggered a firefight between the warring parties in the boundary area of Brgy. Bintan and Brgy. Pageda.

On 27 March 2021 at around seven o’clock in the morning, around 358 families (approximately 1,790 individuals) from various barangays - Bintan, Kilalan, Pageda, and Tugal - all in Talitay Municipality, fled their homes and moved to Barangay Butiren, Kabuntalan Municipality.

The displacement of families was caused by the recurring conflict or rido between families in Talitay Municipality.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 17 April 2021, the Mindanao Protection Project Team of the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) conducted assessment and monitoring on the protection situation of the IDPs from Talitay Municipality who built makeshift houses along the marshy areas in Barangay Butiren, Kabuntalan Municipality.

At the time of assessment and monitoring, it was observed that there was rising water levels in the river caused by the intense rainfall in the past days. Water hyacinth is blocking the flow of rivers, causing limited movement of the IDPs. There were also reports that around 686 families (approximately 3,430 individuals) were displaced in Talitay Municipality but they moved within the municipality and were not covered by this assessment report.