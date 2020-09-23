IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay due to Armed Conflict (IDPPAR No. 11, Issue No. 01, 2020 | 17 September 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 16 September 2020, continuous heavy rains brought about by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) caused flooding in Zamboanga City affecting five barangays – Taluksangay, Talisayan, Cabaluay, Culianan, and Talabaan. Some civilians were forced to flee from their homes and sought refuge to their relatives and evacuation centers within their barangay.

Based on the report from the Office of the City Social Welfare and Development (OCSWD), a total of 188 houses were severely affected by the violent wind, resulting to the destruction of 51 houses, while the total number of partially damaged houses is 137.

CURRENT SITUATION

The displaced families have sought temporary shelters in the evacuation centers while others went to their relatives within the affected barangays. According to report from the OCSWD, there is continued movement of families to a safer ground particularly those who reside in the coastal areas.