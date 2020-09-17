IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay due to Armed Conflict (IDPPAR No. 10, Issue No. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 9 September 2020, an armed encounter between the elements of 44th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) erupted at the coastal area of Purok Licono, Barangay President Roxas in Roseller Lim Municipality, Zamboanga Sibugay Province. Some civilians were forced to flee from their homes and sought refuge at the covered court of Mabuhay Elementary School situated in the town center. Based on reports, three members of the ASG were killed during the firefight and the AFP recovered the firearms and ammunitions of the militant group.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 10 September 2020, the displaced families sought temporary shelter at barangay gymnasium while others went to their relatives. According to the initial assessment conducted by the Municipal Social Welfare & Development Officer (MSWDO), some families were reportedly evacuating from the nearby barangays due to the apprehension that the firefight might escalate at any given time. Some IDP respondents expressed that while presence of armed group is being reported, return to their residences is not yet possible. The local authorities in the area have expressed urgent needs for non-food items such as sleeping gears and cooking sets, food and clean water.