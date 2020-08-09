IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Patikul, Sulu due to Armed Conflict (IDPPAR No. 07, Issue No. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 31 July 2020, a firefight ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Barangay Taung, Patikul Municipality. According to information available to UNHCR, three (3) civilians were caught in the crossfire. Based on the report from the Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU), there were approximately 89 families (425 individuals) who were forced to flee their homes. The IDPs have temporarily occupied the gymnasium and the barangay hall, while others are in their host families. ​

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 4 August 2020, some of these families sought temporary shelter in the barangay gymnasium situated within Brgy. Taung in Patikul municipality.

According to the initial assessment conducted by the Municipal Local Government Unit (MLGU) headed by its local chief executive, some families cannot return to their homes while tension in the area remains unresolved. Some of the IDPs have already expressed urgent needs such as shelter, food and clean, potable water.