IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Midsayap, Cotabato (IDPPAR no. 17, Issue no. 01, 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Incident Background

On 23 October 2019 a joint military and police operation was carried out against an alleged sub-commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Midsayap, Cotabato province.

The incident resulted in displacement of 293 families, most of whom had been previously affected by a clan feud in April 2019 in the same area.

Seven (7) youths were reportedly killed in the course of the manhunt. They were initially tagged as being associated with the armed group, but their relatives claimed that they were only conducting farming activities and were also part of the IDP population who were displaced in April.

Current Situation

As of this report, the 293 displaced families are currently staying in the barangay hall, covered court, and along the streets of Purok Mahogany (near the barangay hall) in Barangay Tumbras.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Midsayap conducted a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) session for the families and relatives of the casualties.

IDPs were provided with immediate food assistance from the LGU. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 12 has also conducted an assessment, following a request for food packs, non-food items and financial assistance for the victims families.

