IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Hadji Mohammad Ajul Municipality, Basilan Province due to Clan Feud (IDPPAR No. 01, 2022: Issue No. 2)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 28 December 2021, at around 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon, a series of armed encounter occurred between two warring families in Brgy. Langong in the municipality of Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan Province. The incident resulted to a displacement, as well as the death of a 17-year-old civilian, while another five were left wounded. According to the reports from the protection partners and affirmed by the barangay officials, they were all not involved in the conflict but were only caught in the crossfire.

On 29 December 2021, at around 6:30 in the morning another encounter ensued in Brgy. Candiis in the same municipality which resulted to the death of one senior citizen, aged 76-year-old. The authorities believed that the incident is a retaliatory action of the previous encounter in Brgy. Langong.

The displaced families who sought temporary shelter within their relatives are still reluctant to return due to their fear of possible escalation of the conflict. The Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have already intervened to pacify the matter.

Based on the initial assessment conducted by the protection partners and barangay officials, a total of 102 families (approximately 510 individuals) are still displaced within the municipality, unaccounted numbers of houses were also damaged because of the indiscriminate firing from both sides.

Due to the number of casualties on both sides including untimely death of civilians, there is no clear timeframe yet as to when the issue can be resolved.