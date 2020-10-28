IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Hadji Mohammad Ajul municipality, Basilan province due to family feud (IDPPAR no. 14, Issue no. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

Two alleged members of the of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front - Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (MILF-BIAF) were ambushed by unidentified gunmen, resulting to the displacement of five families (approximately 25 individuals) in Brgy. Tuburan Proper, Mohammad Ajul Municipality in Basilan Province on 17 October 2020. The barangay local Officials attributed the said incident to an unresolved family feud. The displaced families flee their homes in search of safety due to fear of possible retaliation because of their blood relation to one of the party involved in the feud.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 20October 2020, the total number of displaced families has reached to 18 families (90 individuals) due to the ongoing tension between the two conflicting parties. Based on the monitoring conducted by the Protection partner, there is risk of displacement in the Surrounding barangays - Brgy. Candiis, Brgy. Buton and Brgy. Langongin, all in Hadji Mohamed Ajul Municipality, if the situation worsened.

The barangay local officials have sought the assistance of the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) and the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to settle the conflict between the parties.