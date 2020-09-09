IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Guindulungan, Maguindanao due to family feud (IDPPAR No. 09, Issue No. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 30 March 2020, a firefight due to a long-standing dispute between two families recurred in Barangay Muslim, Municipality of Guindulungan, Province of Maguindanao. Said incident is reported to be politics-related in view to incidents transpired in the Municipality of Talayan and Talitay, all in the province of Maguindanao.

On 06 April 2020, 253 families were reported displaced in Barangay Muslim. This is reported as an offshoot to the conflict in the municipality of Talitay and Talayan.

Prior to the above-mentioned incidents, there were already a number of reported fighting incidents which took place in the barangay, resulting to displacements of residents to safer grounds, mostly in nearby barangays such as in Barangay Sampao, Guindulungan, Province of Maguindanao.

As of 08 July 2020, there are 193 families still displaced in Barangay Sampao, Guindulungan, Maguindanao. Although it is said that most IDPs have already returned to their habitual residences, tension is still present and IDPs who have already returned are still on alert for fear of another firefight and displacement. Actions taken include IDP tracking and monitoring conducted by MDRRMO and MSWDO of the Municipality of Guindulungan, provision of food packs from municipal and provincial LGU and MSSD – BARMM, and provision of Core Relief Items from UNHCR and CFSI.