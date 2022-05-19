IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement due to the firefight incident in the municipality of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 04, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 25 April 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 20 April 2022, around 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon, 334 families or approximately 1,670 individuals from four (4) sitios (Damagui I, Damagui II, Lidzbong, and Kalenged,) of Barangay Andavit, Datu Salibo Municipality, Maguindanao have been forcibly displaced due to a firefight between members of Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that have long-standing conflict. According to reports, the incident was caused by an internal dispute that was triggered by misunderstanding during the distribution of food aid in the area.

This incident is related to the food aid distribution organized by the BARMM-Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI) through the support of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in response to the needs of the families affected by the recent flashflood in the area. Due to limitations in resources, the distribution activity was only able to partially cover the needs of the affected population. Based on assessment, the displaced families sought refuge with their relatives in the nearby communities of Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, and Datu Piang.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 25 April 2022, the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) – Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) Team conducted an IDP validation and needs assessment in Brgy. Butalo, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao. Based on the assessment findings, 334 families evacuated from the above-mentioned sitios of the affected barangay.

According to reports, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Datu Salibo provided additional food packs consisting of five (5) kilos of rice and two (2) packs of noodles to the displaced families to complement the initially delivered assistance by the BARMM-READI and PRC.